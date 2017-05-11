 

Pastor, 52, rapes mentally ill teenage girl - reports

2017-05-11 20:59
Lilongwe – A Malawian pastor, 52, has been arrested for raping a mentally challenged 16-year-old girl, who had gone to his house to ask for drinking water, says a report.

According to Malawi24, Pastor Juwao Antoniyo of the United of God Church allegedly raped the teenage girl, who could not be named due to ethical reason, at Galeta village last week on Friday.

Police said that the teenage girl had gone with her sister to a maize mill. However, her sister had to visit her sick friend, leaving her to go home alone.

On her way back home, the girl stopped at the pastor's house to ask for drinking water. She was told to go and drink the water inside the house.

The report said that when the teenage girl was inside the house, the pastor raped her.

The girl later reported the matter to her mother, who in turn informed the police. 

A hospital report confirmed that the teenage girl had indeed been raped, Nyasa Times said.

The pastor was expected to appear in court soon. 



