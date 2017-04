US President Donald Trump (L) greets his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Washington - US President Donald Trump on Monday welcomed Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to the White House, the first such visit from an Egyptian president in almost a decade.

"I just want to let everybody know that we are very much behind President al-Sisi, he has done a fantastic job in a very difficult situation," Trump said as the pair met in the Oval Office.