 

PICS: Exiled Gambian ex-leader Jammeh works on farm in Equatorial Guinea

2017-03-24 13:00
Yahya Jammeh (File: AFP)

Cape Town – Pictures of former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh working on a farm in Equatorial Guinea have emerged on social media. 

Jammeh is shown working on a farm, and talking to a man believed to be Equatorial Guinea’s long-time leader Teodoro Obiang Nguema. 

The former ruler appears "smaller" than his usual towering self, according to Africa News.

Jammeh was reportedly actively involved in agriculture besides politics while he was Gambia's president.

Early this month, reports claimed that the exiled former leader was set to take up farming "full time".

It was not clear what type of farming he was set to venture into.

Jammeh flew out to Equatorial Guinea in January from The Gambia, a tiny west African country he ruled for 22 years, to cede power to President Adama Barrow and end a political crisis.

He had initially refused to step down after a December 1 election in which Barrow was declared the winner, triggering weeks of uncertainly that almost ended in a military intervention involving five other west African nations.

