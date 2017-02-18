PICS: 'This will not be the end', Moz lodge owners vow to rebuild after Dineo

Maputo - Thatched
roofs ripped off exotic beachside shelters. Asbestos sheets flung to the sand.
A diving school that caters for the blind largely reduced to rubble.
Mozambican
lodge owners are trying to put a brave face on the devastation wreaked by
tropical storm Dineo - but the road to rebuilding these dream holiday
destinations is going to be long.
"This is
absolutely heart wrenching to see! This will definitely not be the end!"
said Paindane Resort in Inhambane on Facebook, next to photos of a splintered
roof and a rolled up beach mat lying in the debris. "This is a new
beginning for Paindane!"
Supporters
launched a GoFundMe page for Guinjata Dive Centre in Inhambane after owner Lynn
Retief posted grim pictures of the rubble her structure had been reduced to and
the words: "Our dive center is no more." The centre offers scuba
diving to people with disabilities.
See video below.
"We hope
to get things fixed and running soon," said the owners of Zavora Lodge
Mozambique and Zavora Divers, next to pictures of its own badly-damaged
chalets. Zavora is also in Inhambane.
Photos showed
the nearby - and beautiful - Wagaya Barra Resort had been torn in two.
See photos below.
Some
Mozambicans are recalling Cyclone Favio, which struck the centre and south of
this southern African country in 2007, causing widespread flooding, flattening
homes and displacing an estimated 140 000.