PICS: 'This will not be the end', Moz lodge owners vow to rebuild after Dineo

Maputo - Thatched roofs ripped off exotic beachside shelters. Asbestos sheets flung to the sand. A diving school that caters for the blind largely reduced to rubble.

Mozambican lodge owners are trying to put a brave face on the devastation wreaked by tropical storm Dineo - but the road to rebuilding these dream holiday destinations is going to be long.

"This is absolutely heart wrenching to see! This will definitely not be the end!" said Paindane Resort in Inhambane on Facebook, next to photos of a splintered roof and a rolled up beach mat lying in the debris. "This is a new beginning for Paindane!"

Supporters launched a GoFundMe page for Guinjata Dive Centre in Inhambane after owner Lynn Retief posted grim pictures of the rubble her structure had been reduced to and the words: "Our dive center is no more." The centre offers scuba diving to people with disabilities.

"We hope to get things fixed and running soon," said the owners of Zavora Lodge Mozambique and Zavora Divers, next to pictures of its own badly-damaged chalets. Zavora is also in Inhambane.

Photos showed the nearby - and beautiful - Wagaya Barra Resort had been torn in two.

Some Mozambicans are recalling Cyclone Favio, which struck the centre and south of this southern African country in 2007, causing widespread flooding, flattening homes and displacing an estimated 140 000.