 

Pirates kidnap five off southern Nigeria: police

2017-09-21 21:01
Flag and map of Nigeria. (iStock)

Flag and map of Nigeria. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Warri - Sea pirates have kidnapped five people from a ship off the coast of oil-rich southern Nigeria, police and maritime security analysts said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Monday night near Parrot Island, south of the Cross River state capital, Calabar.

"Information so far at our disposal is that the hoodlums came in four speedboats, attacked the vessel and abducted five men aboard," a senior police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Dirk Steffen, a maritime security specialist at Risk Intelligence, added: "The vessel in question is the Cameroon-flagged general cargo ship Donna Simop.

"Information available to us suggests that four Cameroonian crew members and a Nigerian passenger were kidnapped," he said in an email exchange.

Another maritime security consultancy, Sea Guardian, corroborated the attack. The Nigerian navy was not immediately available to comment.

Ship hijackings have become more frequent in Nigeria since President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 announced he was winding down an amnesty to former militants in the oil-rich Niger delta region.

The number of pirate attacks off Nigeria rose from 14 in 2015 to 36 last year, according to the International Maritime Bureau.

Buhari's government has since resumed amnesty payments, causing a fall in rebel attacks on oil and gas infrastructure, but piracy is a constant threat in the Gulf of Guinea.

In February, seven Russian sailors and a Ukrainian national were kidnapped. They were rescued unhurt weeks later in March.

Read more on:    nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Almost 90 missing, at least 8 dead in Libya migrant shipwreck

2017-09-21 21:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: CPUT 'cannot keep absorbing the cost' after latest arson attacks
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 20 2017-09-20 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 