 

Pistol discharge wounds 2 at Nigeria's presidential mansion

2017-01-06 08:24
Pistol. (iStock)

Pistol. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lagos - Nigeria's government says two people were wounded at the entrance to the presidential mansion when a pistol accidentally discharged.

A statement from State House in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, said the pistol that went off on Wednesday belonged to a security official not attached to the president who was surrendering his weapon at the gates to Aso Rock Villa, as State House is called.

It's a sprawling compound perched on one of the hills surrounding the capital.

The statement says the security official and a female caterer were hit by "a pellet from the bullet" when the pistol discharged by accident.

It says they were treated at State House clinic and released.

The statement says: "The presidency wishes to reassure all Nigerians and foreigners of the safety of the seat of power."

Read more on:    nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Morocco to close schools allegedly linked to Turkish preacher

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Matric pass rate should be at 100% - Wits professor

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:08 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 20:44 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 4 2017-01-04 22:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 