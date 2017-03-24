 

Police kill at least 1 student demonstrator in Sierra Leone

2017-03-24 13:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dakar - Amnesty International says Sierra Leone security forces have killed at least one person and injured two others after opening fire on students demonstrating in the city of Bo.

The group said several other were arrested Thursday in Bo. It called police response to demonstrations heavy-handed, urging police to refrain from committing human rights violations and to allow students to safely exercise their freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.

Amnesty International said Njala University students had been demonstrating Thursday against a strike by their teachers that has left them out of classes since October 2016. University lecturers have been on strike because they say the government has not paid salaries.

Police in the capital, Freetown, also dispersed student demonstrations, arresting more than 10 students.

Amnesty called for independent investigations and accountability.

Read more on:    sierra leone  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

At least 250 Africans feared dead on 'Black Day' in Mediterranean

59 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Wits med students go the extra mile for homeless

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 22 2017-03-22 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 