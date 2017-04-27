 

Pope faces balancing act in Egypt

2017-04-27 22:19
(Alberto Pizzoli, AFP)

Vatican City - Pope Francis is facing a religious and diplomatic balancing act as he heads to Egypt this weekend, hoping to comfort its Christian community after a spate of Islamic attacks while seeking to improve relations with Egypt's Muslim leaders.

Security has been tightened, with shops ordered closed and police conducting door-to-door checks in the upscale Cairo neighbourhood where Francis will stay on Friday night. His only public Mass is being held at a military-run stadium.

Vatican spokesperson Greg Burke said the pope wasn't overly concerned and wouldn't use an armoured car, as his predecessors did on foreign trips. Francis insisted on going ahead with the trip even after twin Palm Sunday church bombings killed at least 45 people and a subsequent attack at the famed St Catherine's monastery in Sinai.

"We're in the world of 'new normal,'" Burke said. "But we go forward with serenity".

Dialogue and tolerance

The highlight of the two-day trip will be Francis' visit on Friday to Al-Azhar, the revered 1 000-year-old seat of learning in Sunni Islam. There, he will meet privately with grand imam Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb and participate in an international peace conference.

Francis has insisted that Christian-Muslim dialogue is the only way to overcome Islamic extremism of the kind that has targeted Christians and driven them from their 2 000-year-old communities in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East. While condemning extremist attacks against Christians, he has said he is travelling to Egypt as a messenger of peace at a time when the world is "torn by blind violence".

But his message of dialogue and tolerance has been rejected as naive by even some of his fellow Jesuits, for whom Islam remains "a religion of the sword" that has failed to modernise. Even ordinary Egyptian Christians see his visit as a nice gesture but one that ultimately won't change their reality.


