 

Pope urges Egypt imams to teach and preach tolerance, peace

2017-04-29 12:02
Pope Francis (File : AP)

Pope Francis (File : AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cairo -  Pope Francis urged Egypt's leading imams on Friday to teach their students to reject violence in God's name and preach messages of peace and tolerance instead, forging ahead with a delicate visit to the Arab world's most populous country following a spate of deadly Islamic militant attacks against Christians.

Francis arrived to a subdued welcome and a heavy police presence at Cairo's international airport. But he brushed off security concerns by driving into town with his windows rolled down in a simple blue Fiat — not the armored "popemobiles" of his predecessors.

Francis has said he wanted to bring a message of peace to Egypt, which has been enduring an increasingly emboldened insurgency led by a local affiliate of the extremist Islamic State group.

In a speech to President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and diplomats from around the world, Francis strongly backed the Egyptian government's crackdown against the militants, saying Egypt had a unique role to play in forging peace in the region and in "vanquishing all violence and terrorism."

Francis' major event of the day was a landmark visit to Cairo's Al Azhar university, the revered, 1 000-year-old seat of Sunni Islam learning that trains clerics and scholars from around the world.

There, he warmly embraced Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Al-Azhar's grand imam who hosted the pope and other senior Muslim leaders, students and scholars at a peace conference.

The conference center featured a mock-up of the famous Al-Azhar mosque, complete with faux windows and flooded with purple lights.

Speaking to the crowd, Francis recalled that Egypt's ancient civilizations valued the quest for knowledge and open-minded education, and said a similar commitment to education is required today to combat the "barbarity" of religious extremism among the young.

While Al-Azhar has strongly condemned Islamic fundamentalism, Egypt's pro-government media has accused its leadership of failing to do enough to reform the religious discourse in Islam and purge canonical books from outdated teachings and hatred for non-Muslims.

"As religious leaders, we are called to unmask violence that masquerades as purported sanctity," Francis said to applause from the crowd. "Let us say once more a firm and clear 'No' to every form of violence, vengeance and hatred carried out in the name of religion or in the name of God."

"To counter effectively the barbarity of those who foment hatred with violence, we need to accompany young people, helping them on the path to maturity and teaching them to respond to the incendiary logic of evil by patiently working for the growth of goodness," he added.

El-Tayeb thanked Francis for what he called his "fair" comments against charges of terror and violence leveled against Muslims and Islam.

"We need to cleanse religions from wrong notions, false piety and fraudulent implementations which stoke conflicts and incite hatred and violence," he said. "Islam is not a religion of terrorism because a minority from among its followers hijacked some of its texts" to shed blood and be provided by some with weapons and funds, he said to applause.

Francis too called for an end to the flow of weapons and money to militants, saying that "only by bringing into the light of day the murky maneuverings that feed the cancer of war can its real causes be prevented."

In addition to Francis' main message of repudiating religiously-inspired violence, the Friday-Saturday visit is also meant to lift the spirits of Egypt's large Christian community after three suicide bombings since December - including deadly twin Palm Sunday church attacks - killed at least 75 people.

Egypt's Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Egypt's al-Sisi, a general-turned-president, declared a nationwide state of emergency following the Palm Sunday attacks in a bid to better deal with the insurgency through wider police powers and swift trials.

Francis strongly backed his stance, saying his repudiation of religiously-inspired violence "merits attention and appreciation."

"Egypt, in the days of Joseph, saved other peoples from famine; today it is called to save this beloved region from a famine of love and fraternity," he said. "It is called to condemn and vanquish all violence and terrorism."

Al-Sisi has had the support of Egypt's Christian community in his crackdown. But he has been criticized for human rights violations and was ostracized by much of the West after ousting Egypt's first democratically elected president in 2013, the Islamist Mohammed Morsi whose one-year rule proved divisive.

Francis' support is likely to embolden al-Sisi further after he recently won a coveted White House visit.

Speaking alongside Francis, al-Sisi said Islamic militants who commit acts of terror cannot claim to be Muslim.

"True Islam does not command the killing of the innocent," he said.

Later on Friday, Francis headed to the seat of the Coptic Orthodox Church, whose followers are the vast majority of Egypt's estimated nine million Christians, to meet its spiritual leader, Pope Tawadros II.

Francis and Tawadros presides over an ecumenical prayer service in St. Peter's church, the central Cairo church hit by a suicide bombing in December that killed 30, most of them women. Together the two Christian leaders were to pray for the victims of the attacks.

Francis has frequently spoken out about the present day's Christian martyrs and the "ecumenism of blood" that has united Catholic, Orthodox and other Christians targeted for their faith by Islamic militants.

While Francis eschewed the armored "popemobile," security was visibly tightened for the 27 hours he will be on the ground in Cairo.

Streets designated for the pontiff's motorcade around the Coptic Orthodox cathedral of St. Mark's and the Vatican Embassy in the upscale Zamalek neighborhood were cleared of cars.

Police also swarmed Zamalek, a Nile River island where Francis will sleep on Friday at the embassy.

Policemen in riverboats patrolled the Nile in front of the embassy. Security men, meanwhile, were posted every hundred meters or so along the 20km stretch between the airport and central Cairo ahead of Francis' arrival and armored cars were stationed in front of the presidential palace.

However, the pope's visit appears not to have caused much disruption to the city of some 18 million people as it fell on the Muslim Friday-Saturday weekend, when the usually congested traffic is significantly lighter.


Read more on:    abdel fattah al sisi  |  pope francis  |  egypt  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pope and Egypt's Coptic patriarch pray at ISIS-bombed church

2017-04-29 12:02

Inside News24

 
/News
Pope in Africa, presidential health scare and GOLD!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 17:10 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

Kuils River 17:10 PM
Road name: R102

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 28 2017-04-28 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 