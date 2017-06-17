 

Protesters agree to end blockade of Tunisia oil plant

2017-06-17 16:00
File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tunis - Protesters agreed on Friday to end a blockade of a Tunisian oil and gas plant that saw bloody clashes with police last month after the government met many of their demands.

The mainly young unemployed protesters had held a three-month sit-in at the El-Kamour pumping station demanding jobs and investment in the impoverished southern Tataouine region.

Amid growing fears the social unrest could spread, Employment Minister Imed Hammami signed a deal with representatives of the protesters brokered by Tunisia's powerful trade union confederation.

"This agreement satisfies everyone... and will be very beneficial for Tataouine and Tunisia," Hammami said at the signing ceremony, which was streamed live by Radio Tataouine on its Facebook page.

"The demands of young people in Tataouine are going to be met" in terms of jobs in the oil companies and the creation of an investment fund for the region, and the plant will resume production "immediately", he said.

On May 22, the sit-in at El-Kamour turned violent when protesters tried to storm the plant and police responded with tear gas.

One protester, Anouar Sakrafi, in his early 20s, was run over by a national guard vehicle and later died of his injuries in hospital.

Sakrafi's father was one of the representatives who signed Friday's agreement on behalf of the protesters. Hammadi described it as a "noble gesture on their part".

But in a mark of the distrust of the government in the region, the protesters' spokesman Tarek Haddad said they would not remove their camp outside the remote desert plant two hours' drive from the town of Tataouine until the deal had been honoured.

"The tents will remain in place until they start to implement the measures," he said.


Read more on:    tunisia  |  north africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egyptian court sentences 31 to death in prosecutor's case

2017-06-17 13:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday June 16 results 2017-06-16 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 