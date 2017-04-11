 

Protesters disrupt production at Libya oilfield

2017-04-11 11:59
Tripoli - Oil production at the Al-Sharara field in southwest Libya has been suspended after protesters shut off a pipeline, a refinery source said on Monday.

"Protesters shut down the oil pipeline from Al-Sharara to the port and Zawya refinery" some 50km west of Tripoli, said the source who was unable to say what the demonstrators were demanding.

Protesters also disrupted production at the same site for several days in late March.

When operating normally, Al-Sharara produces more than 200 000 barrels of oil per day out of a total production of 700 000 bpd, according to the National Oil Company.

Al-Sharara, around 800km southwest of Tripoli, is a joint venture operated by the NOC and a consortium of Spain's Repsol, Total (France), OMV (Austria) and Statoil (Norway).

Oil-rich Libya produced 1.6 million bpd before the fall of Moammar Gaddafi regime in 2011.

But the country has sunk into post-revolution political and security chaos, and is no longer able to fully exploit or profit from its huge petroleum resources.

Oil production is regularly disrupted by clashes or groups making social demands. 

