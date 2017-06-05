 

Regional troops to remain in Gambia for a year

2017-06-05 19:00

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Monrovia - The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) said it has extended the mandate of its military mission in The Gambia.

The force, consisting mainly of soldiers from neighbouring Senegal, was first sent to the small country in January to compel longstanding president Yahya Jammeh to relinquish power to his elected successor Adama Barrow.

At a weekend summit in the Liberian capital Monrovia, the 15-nation body commended the "crucial role" played by the mission in keeping The Gambia secure but leaders took note of "the fragile situation" in the country and extended the mission for 12 months.

They also broadened the mandate of the force known as ECOMIG to include support for training Gambian armed forces and urged other Ecowas members to contribute additional troops.

Jammeh, who came to power in 1996, initially conceded defeat to Barrow in the December 2016 election, but a week later the strongman changed his mind, claiming abnormalities marred the poll result.

After mediation by Guinea and Mauritania, strong regional pressure and the arrival of Senegalese troops, Jammeh went into exile in Equatorial Guinea on January 21, leaving the way clear for Barrow, but the departed ruler still enjoys a degree of support.

National dialogue and reconciliation 

The Ecowas statement issued overnight on Sunday made no mention of tension between the foreign troops and Gambian protesters who have called them "an occupying force", notably in Jammeh's native region about 100km east of the capital Banjul.

After a clash on Friday when ECOMIG troops faced a violent demonstration, one protester died of gunshot wounds and several were injured, according to the interior minister and details given by a local resident.

The regional leaders urged Barrow to establish the required framework and mechanism that will promote national dialogue and reconciliation, and render justice to past injustices, and strict respect to international norms and principles.

The Gambia is a sliver of land running across Senegalese territory from east to west either side of the Gambia river with Banjul located on the broad estuary giving on to the Atlantic.

Its main exports include woven fabric, varieties of nuts and lumber, with small amounts of minerals. Tourism is vital to the economy.

Read more on:    ecowas  |  gambia  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Morocco king skips W Africa summit after Israel attends

2017-06-05 17:59

Inside News24

 
/Sport
ICC Champs Trophy: How are Brits feeling about security at grounds?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 