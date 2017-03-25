 

Roadside bomb kills 3 policemen in Egypt's Sinai

2017-03-25 20:32
El-Arish - Egyptian security officials say a roadside bomb planted by suspected Islamic militants has hit a police armoured vehicle in the north of the Sinai peninsula, killing three members of the security forces.

They say the Saturday blast south of the city of el-Arish injured six other policemen.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

The attack came two days after Sinai militants killed 10 army soldiers and two policemen in Sinai.

Northern Sinai, which borders Israel and the Gaza Strip, has long been home to an insurgency by militants, now led by a local affiliate of the Islamic State group. The insurgency expanded and grew deadlier after the 2013 ouster of an Islamist president whose one year in office proved divisive.

