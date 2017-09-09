 

Rwanda: Former presidential hopeful Rwigara arrested again

2017-09-09 09:03
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kigali - The brother of a former presidential hopeful in Rwanda says Diane Rwigara has been arrested again in the capital.

Aristide Rwigara, who lives in the United States, says his sister was taken from their Kigali home on Friday along with their mother, Adeline, and sister Anne.

Rwandan police have not confirmed the arrest. Authorities have said Diane Rwigara is under investigation for tax evasion and forgery. She was briefly arrested late last month.

The Rwigara family says it has been targeted by the government over Rwigara's criticisms of longtime President Paul Kagame.

Rwigara was a women's rights activist before she announced plans to seek the presidency in last month's election. Rwanda's electoral board disqualified her, saying she didn't have enough signatures to support her candidacy.

Read more on:    rwanda  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top Africa stories: Zim, Nigeria, Libya

2017-09-09 09:03

Inside News24

 
/Africa
AFRICA WRAP: Armyworms attack Cameroon crops, Boko Haram mass killings, Togo protests
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday September 08 2017-09-08 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 