Rwanda says gunmen flee to Burundi after killing 2

Bujumbura - Rwanda's military says two Rwandan civilians were killed on Sunday in an attack allegedly carried out by gunmen who later fled into neighboring Burundi.

Rwandan military spokesperson Colonel Rene Ngendahimana said in a statement that the killings occurred in Rusizi District near the border.

The statement says the assailants then fled into Burundian territory.

Burundi's defense ministry said on Monday that Burundi "will never give refuge to criminals or troublemakers" who destabilize neighboring countries.

Relations between Rwanda and Burundi have been strained in recent months over allegations by Burundi's government that rebels opposed to it are being trained and armed in Rwanda, which denies it.