SA 'not declining as continental power' under Zuma

Cape
Town - Is South Africa declining in stature as a power in Africa? It depends on
how you look at it, ANC MP and chair of Parliament’s porftolio committee on international
relations, Siposezwe Masango, has said.
"It
depends on whether you look at South Africa from the point of view of a
president, or from the point of view of an individual, or if you’re going to
look at South Africa as a country with particular institutions like Parliament,
government, et cetera," Masango told a discussion on the African Union’s
agenda, organised by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation.
"If those
things are still firm, they are what they were, then the stature of South Africa
should be strong."
Masango was answering to criticism that South Africa's foreign standing has
declined under President Jacob Zuma, particularly after the African Union
summit in Addis Ababa last month where South Africa had lost on some of its
positions, like on the admission of Morocco to the AU.
South
Africa wanted Morocco first to acknowledge the independence of the Western
Sahara, but this did not happen.
"The
point is that some actually demand that South Africa should intervene in
certain places in the continent, but South Africa doesn’t want to behave as a
sub-imperial force," Masango said.
Deployment of soldiers
"I've been asked this question many times as
I travel all over, ‘why are you allowing this thing to happen in Swaziland, why
are you allowing Lesotho to do this, why are you allowing Zimbabwe’ .. as if
these are our provinces!”
Masango
said the perception that the status of South Africa after former presidents
Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki has diminished was true in some respects,
because the New Partnership for Africa’s Development “as a project has actually
gone down”.
NEPAD
was a brainchild of Mbeki and it is expected to be incorporated into the AU
Commission as part of the continental body’s reforms.
Masango
said, however, the Presidential Infrastructure Champion Initiative, an AU
project proposed and championed by Zuma, was going well and it was a sign that
South Africa’s stature had not been diminished.
The
same went for the training South Africa had done with electoral commissions,
interventions through special envoys and mediations as well as the deployment
of soldiers in various areas.
Sanusha
Naidu from the Institute for Global Dialogue, however, urged more caution. She
said South Africa needed to temper its perception about its own power in the
continent. She said the return of the African Peer Review Mechanism – as an
official AU governance monitoring agency – and NEPAD is interesting because
South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria were the key architects of these bodies. “The question is, if we’re moving into the next
15 years, who are the drivers (of initiatives in Africa and the AU) and where
will they come from? With big, bulky institutions like the AU you need drivers.
It can’t exist without them. Right now I don’t think South Africa is in that
position, so we have to be careful on how we perceive ourselves.”