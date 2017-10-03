 

Safety of journalists in Lesotho 'under threat', says Sanef

2017-10-03 11:54

Cape Town – The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has expressed concern over the "condition and situation" of journalists in Lesotho.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sanef said that the safety of journalists working in the mountain kingdom was under threat "due to the deteriorating security situation". 

"Sanef wishes to offer its support to SABC Correspondent in Lesotho Nthakoana Ngatane who had to flee the country following numerous threats on her life. This is the latest in a string of incidences of violence and intimidation against journalists in the landlocked country," the statement said.

Sanef called upon the government of Lesotho to ensure the safety of journalists "so that they can practice their craft without fear or favour".

This came a few weeks after Prime Minister Tom Thabane's administration reportedly shut down a privately owned radio station that was seen as being anti-government.

According to reports, the government said that its decision was  "solely" based on the country's fragile security situation. 

Minister of Communications, Science and Technology, Joang Molapo said at the time that the government had no interest in censoring the media, but it was going to take action if the country's security was being threatened.

