Safety of journalists in Lesotho 'under threat', says Sanef

Cape Town – The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef)
has expressed concern over the "condition and situation" of journalists in Lesotho.
In a statement on Tuesday, Sanef said that the safety of journalists
working in the mountain kingdom was under threat "due to the deteriorating security
situation".
"Sanef wishes to offer its support to SABC Correspondent in Lesotho
Nthakoana Ngatane who had to flee the country following numerous threats on her
life. This is the latest in a string of incidences of violence and intimidation
against journalists in the landlocked country," the statement said.
Sanef called upon the government of Lesotho to ensure the
safety of journalists "so that they can practice their craft without fear or
favour".
This came a few weeks after Prime Minister Tom Thabane's administration reportedly
shut down a privately owned radio station that was seen as being
anti-government.
According
to reports, the government said that its decision was
"solely" based on the country's fragile security situation.
Minister of Communications, Science
and Technology, Joang Molapo said at the time that the government had no
interest in censoring the media, but it was going to take action if the
country's security was being threatened.