 

Scandinavian leaders condemn Egypt Copts attack

2017-05-27 20:56
An image grab taken from Egypt's state-run Nile News TV channel on May 26, 2017 shows the remains of a bus that was attacked while carrying Egyptian Christians in Minya province, some 260km south of the capital Cairo, killing dozens people according to state media and the health ministry. (File: AFP)

Cairo - Scandinavian leaders have joined the chorus of world leaders condemning the attack on Coptic Christians traveling to a remote desert monastery south of Cairo that killed 29.

Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen says "we are united in fighting terrorism" and added on Saturday that those behind it were "primitive terrorist criminals."

Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende tweeted that he was "appalled by yet another deadly attack on #CopticChristians in #Egypt. Rel. minorities must be protected in Egypt and across the world."

His Swedish counterpart, Margot Wallstrom, said Sweden strongly condemns the attack, adding "our thoughts go to the victims' families & all affected.

