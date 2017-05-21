 

Schoolgirl 'rises, from the dead', police investigating

2017-05-21 15:32
File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lilongwe – Police in Malawi are investigating a case in which a schoolgirl was said to have risen from the dead, reports say.

Accoding to Nyasa Times, the girl, who was believed to have died in 1997, was found wandering about at Namulenga in Mulanje district on Wednesday.

Police confirmed the incident, saying that the girl had been asked by a certain lady who she was and she told her she would only narrate her story to the police.

Once at the police station, the girl started "behaving strangely", resulting in the police taking her to the hospital. They regarded her as a mental patient.

Investigations were still under way, as police tried to find her relatives.

In February, Malawi24 reported that a teenage boy, 16, had risen from the dead ten years after his death.

Michael Katugwa’s resurrection left many people shocked and they flocked to his village to see him.  

"The father said that their son died in 2007 at Mchinji District Hospital while at the age of six after a short illness," police were quoted as saying at the time.

Read more on:    malawi  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Embrace what Africa has to offer. Don’t apologise

14 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Zille intervenes after threats to burn down Gugulethu school
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 20 May 2017-05-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 