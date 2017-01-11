 

Senegal to extradite Guinean soldier wanted over massacre

2017-01-11 08:13

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dakar -  A Senegalese court has approved the extradition of a Guinean soldier allegedly involved in the 2009 massacre of more than 150 people in a stadium, his lawyer told AFP on Tuesday.

Fugitive Aboubacar Sidiki Diakite, arrested in Dakar on December 16, is accused of involvement in a September 2009 massacre at an opposition rally in Conakry stadium.

Witnesses reported presidential guards firing on the crowd, beating and arresting opposition leaders, and raping dozens of women.

A UN investigation found that 157 people were killed and at least 109 women raped in the stadium and its surroundings.

A Dakar appeals court "has approved the extradition" of Diakite, his lawyer Baba Diop said.

"We are now awaiting the president's extradition order to file an appeal before the Supreme Court for abuse of power," he added.

Under Senegalese law, the final decision on extradition lies with the president, Macky Sall.

Diop told AFP on December 29 that Diakite was opposed to extradition, fearing for his safety.

Diakite gained notoriety for the December 2009 shooting of Guinea coup leader Dadis Camara after a dispute over responsibility for the massacre.

After being seriously injured in the attempted assassination, Camara was evacuated to Morocco and since has lived in Ouagadougou.

Diakite went missing.

In the days after his arrest, Senegalese media harped on his change of identity and appearance that allowed him to go unnoticed in Dakar for five years.

Read more on:    senegal  |  morocco  |  guinea  |  macky sall  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Scurvy 'hits' Zimbabwe's psychiatric hospital amid 'poor nutrition'

2017-01-11 06:01

Inside News24

 
/World
Barack Obama: "You made me a better president"

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 10 results 2017-01-10 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 