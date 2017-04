A member of an Egyptian archaeological team works on a wooden coffin discovered in a tomb though to be 3 500-year-old in the Draa Abul Nagaa near Luxor. (AFP)

Luxor - Egyptian archaeologists discovered six mummies, colourful wooden coffins and more than 1 000 funerary statues in a 3 500-year-old tomb near the southern city of Luxor, the antiquities ministry said on Tuesday.

The tomb, discovered in the Draa Abul Nagaa necropolis near the famed Valley of the Kings, belonged to a nobleman who worked as the city judge, the ministry said in a statement.