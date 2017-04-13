 

Somalia cholera outbreak spreading quickly

2017-04-13 21:19

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mogadishu - The World Health Organisation says a cholera outbreak in Somalia has grown to more than 25 000 cases this year alone and is expected to double by the end of June.

WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said on Thursday that the outbreak has killed 524 people so far this year.

Cholera is spreading quickly as a drought worsens in the Horn of Africa country. At least 25 424 cases have been recorded, with 50 000 cases projected by summer.

UN Development Programme country director David Akopyan says 13 of the country's 18 regions have reported cholera cases.

Akopyan calls Somalia the world's most fragile country and says WHO is trying to prevent the cholera outbreak "from spiralling out of control."

He also says the worsening drought could erode efforts at state-building in the long-chaotic nation.

Read more on:    who  |  somalia  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zambian opposition demands release of arrested leader

2017-04-13 19:13

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:47 AM
Road name: Two Oceans Marathon

Cape Town 06:43 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 12 2017-04-12 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 