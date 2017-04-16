Somalia forces shoot dead 2 militants

What To Read Next

A Somali soldier walks past the wreckage of a car bomb blast near the Aden Abdule international airport in Mogadishu. (Farah Abdi Warsameh, AP)

Mogadishu - A Somali police officer says security forces shot dead two Islamic extremist fighters who were involved in a mortar attack in the Somali capital early on Sunday.

Captain Mohamed Hussein said security forces pursued and clashed with armed men who had fired mortar shells near Mogadishu's international airport. He said two of the insurgents were killed.

The attackers detonated a minibus they were travelling in. No other casualties from the blast have been reported.

Al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaeda, has claimed responsibility for the mortar attack.

Al-Shabab, Somalia's homegrown extremist group, has lost some of its territory under pressure from the African Union force as well as Somalia's security forces.