 

Somalia: Media worker wounded in car bomb blast in capital

2017-03-12 16:58
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mogadishu - A journalist says a technician with his television station has been wounded in a car bomb blast in Somalia's capital.

Abdiaziz Ibrahim, a Somali journalist with London-based Universal TV, says technician Abdihamid Karzai was seriously injured when a bomb planted in his car exploded in a market in Mogadishu's Hamarweyne district.

He says Karzai, who had been heading to work on Sunday morning, is being treated at a local hospital.

Police Captain Mohamed Hussein confirms the incident and says the authorities are investigating.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but the Islamic extremist group al-Shabaab frequently carries out deadly attacks here.

Somalia is often called one of the world's most dangerous places for media workers.

Read more on:    al shabaab  |  somalia  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Policeman killed in south Tunisia ambush

2017-03-12 15:00

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
Gauteng province protest wrap

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 10 results 2017-03-10 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 