 

South Sudan arms embargo 'not productive', Japan envoy says

2016-12-23 07:44
Addid Ababa - A Japanese official says an arms embargo on South Sudan is "not productive", even as the United States pushes Japan and other UN Security Council members to impose one amid warnings of possible genocide.

Okamura Yoshifumi, special adviser to Japan's prime minister, spoke after visiting South Sudan, where Japan has 350 UN peacekeepers.

The UN chief Ban Ki-moon this week said South Sudan will head toward genocide unless immediate action is taken on an arms embargo.

US Ambassador Samantha Power has said the council will vote on a sanctions resolution by the end of the year, but she has expressed frustration with Japan and other council members for their lack of support.

Yoshifumi says that while regional powers are seeking a solution, "Japan supports actions, not sanctions, on South Sudan".

