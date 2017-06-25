South Sudan cancels independence day events

Juba - South Sudan, the world's youngest nation gripped by civil war, has cancelled its official independence day celebrations for the second year running.

"We are not celebrating... because our situation does not require us to celebrate at a time when there are people in need of these funds," explained government spokesperson Michael Makuei of the cancellation.

South Sudan split with Sudan on July 9, 2011 but has been engulfed by civil war since 2013.

Violence and subsequent famine have killed tens of thousands and forced 3.7 million people from their homes.

Its oil-dependent economy is on the brink of collapse, with inflation spiralling to over 800% this year.

Last year's independence day celebrations were also cancelled due to violent clashes in Juba between the forces of President Salva Kiir and those loyal to former deputy Reik Machar.