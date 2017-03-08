 

South Sudan genocide risk 'considerably diminished' : UN head

2017-03-08 21:58
Antonio Guterres (File : AP).

Antonio Guterres (File : AP).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi -  The risk of genocide in South Sudan has "considerably diminished" though much fighting there continues, the United Nations secretary-general said on Wednesday.

Antonio Guterres made the comment in response to a reporter's question about a new UN report saying warning signs for genocide are in place in South Sudan.

The report by the UN Commission on Human Rights into South Sudan describes deliberate starvation and bombardment of civilians, as well as the use of hate speech by top officials including President Salva Kiir.

"We still have many incidents taking place, many fighting taking place ... but the risks of genocide have considerably diminished," Guterres said.

The UN chief said the UN, African Union and the regional block IGAD have a common strategy to lessen the violence in South Sudan and start an all-inclusive dialogue.

He gave no details.

Previous attempts at peace, under pressure from the international community, have failed, and a number of South Sudan government and military officials recently resigned while warning of ethnic abuses.

The UN has warned of ethnic cleansing in South Sudan, which has been devastated by three years of civil war.

Last month, the secretary-general's adviser on genocide renewed his warning that indicators for genocide were in place.

The UN commission's new report said violations have mainly been committed by South Sudan's security forces including the army, which is dominated by members of Kiir's Dinka ethnic group.

Tens of thousands have been killed in the civil war, and more than 1.5 million people have fled the country.

The UN and South Sudan's government recently declared famine in two counties as the upheaval has disrupted cultivation and markets.

Guterres came to East Africa this week to witness Somalia's deadly drought crisis.

Read more on:    salva kiir  |  south sudan  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rights groups urge UN sanctions for Burundi officials

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Women around the world are celebrated while the fight for equality in society, continues

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 14:57 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 13:26 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday March 8 2017-03-08 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 