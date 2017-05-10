South Sudan's ousted army chief says no retaliation in mind

Nairobi - South Sudan's ousted army chief of staff says he has nothing to retaliate for, even as his abrupt removal put the military on alert after months of government infighting.

Paul Malong also rejected accusations of directing ethnic violence in the East African nation, saying "we don't fight a meaningless war."

The hardliner Malong was removed on Tuesday. The United States last year led a failed effort for United Nations sanctions on him, saying he had violated the country's 2015 peace agreement.

Malong tells The Associated Press he now wants to live a simple life at home. He and President Salva Kiir are both ethnic Dinka and he says it is not in the Dinka culture to fight each other.

Malong's replacement, General James Ajongo Mawut, says the country's situation is normal.