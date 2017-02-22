 

Sunni Islam's Al-Azhar in Cairo dialogue with Vatican

2017-02-22 21:46
Cairo  - Representatives of Sunni Islam's prestigious Al-Azhar institution and from the Vatican held talks in Cairo on Wednesday following up on a rapprochement launched in 2016.

Their meeting focused on the role of the Cairo-based institution and the Vatican "in countering fanaticism, extremism and violence", Al-Azhar said in a statement.

"Dialogue must prevail between men to dissipate... differences, and religion is capable of overcoming discord with tolerance," Mahmoud Zaqzouq of Al-Azhar said in an opening address.

The Vatican delegation was led by Jean-Louis Tauran, a French cardinal who heads a Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, of which Pope Francis is a keen advocate.

The pope hosted the grand imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed al-Tayeb, at the Vatican last May, in a warming of ties damaged when former pope Benedict XVI appeared to associate Islam with terrorism in a 2006 speech.

Read more on:    egypt  |  north africa

