 

Tanzania approves extradition to US of alleged drug kingpin

2017-04-13 06:49
(iStock)

 Dar Es Salaam - A court in Tanzania has approved the extradition to the United States the alleged leader of a global drug trafficking ring.

The court on Wednesday approved the Tanzanian government's plan to extradite Ali Khatib Haji Hassan, or "Shkuba," to face drug trafficking charges.

He is accused of leading a drug trafficking ring based in East Africa but with operations in Asia, Europe and North America. He was arrested in 2014 in Tanzania, two years after more than 200kg of heroin was seized there.

The US Treasury Department last year sanctioned Hassan and his organisation, calling him "a major international drug kingpin who smuggles multi-ton shipments of heroin and cocaine."

The Tanzanian court also approved the extradition of Idd Mafuru and Emmanuel Adam to the US on drug trafficking charges.

