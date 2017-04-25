 

Tanzania expels local head of UN Development Programme

2017-04-25 22:53
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dodoma - Tanzania's government has ordered the expulsion of thelocal head of the United Nations Development Programme in this East African country.

Tanzania's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Awa Dabo, a Gambian national, suffered "poor relations with her work colleagues and UNDP management."

The statement says the government acted "after noticing a slowed performance of the agency".

Dabo is believed to have already left the country.

Some observers in Tanzania have criticised the decision to expel Dabo, saying she was targeted following her criticism of a disputed election in the semi-autonomous island archipelago of Zanzibar in 2015.

Read more on:    un development programme  |  tanzania  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suicide bomber kills 4 tribesmen in Egypt's Sinai

2017-04-25 22:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Lesufi says online system is good to go
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 25 2017-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 