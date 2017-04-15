 

Tanzania orders 'drug kingpin' be extradited to US

2017-04-15 11:23
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nairobi - Tanzania has ordered the extradition to the United States of an alleged drug kingpin said to have overseen a global network smuggling heroin and cocaine, a judicial source said on Friday.

The ruling on Ali Khatib Haji Hassan, known as Shkuba, and two other Tanzanian associates came on Wednesday at a court in Dar es Salaam after a request from the US, according to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A judge "authorised the extradition of the three men to the United States to answer the charges against them. But they remain in Tanzania until the government organises their transfer," the source told AFP.

Hassan was designated a "major international drug kingpin" by the United States in 2016.

The US accuses him of smuggling "multi-ton shipments of heroin and cocaine to Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America via his East Africa-based drug trafficking organisation."

Hassan was arrested in Tanzania in 2014 for smuggling 210kg of heroin seized two years earlier.

According to a statement issued by US Treasury last year, he obtained large quantities of heroin from sources in south-west Asia, and cocaine from South American suppliers.

Since at least 2006, the statement said, Hassan has directed members of his network to send shipments of heroin to China, Europe, the United States and other destinations.

"Hassan served as the primary distributor for Tanzania-based drug traffickers who regularly received multi-hundred kilogramme maritime shipments of heroin from the Makran coast of Pakistan and Iran," it said.

"Hassan also oversaw an extensive drug network in Latin America that distributed South American cocaine into East Africa en route to Europe and China."

According to the statement Hassan had frequently attempted to bribe African government officials to avoid arrest and prosecution.

Read more on:    tanzania  |  east africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nigerian road safety commander fuels social media anger after cutting women's hair during parade

2017-04-15 09:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 14 results 2017-04-14 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 