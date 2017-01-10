TB Joshua: 'Fake' prophets, pastors 'worsening' poverty levels in Malawi

Cape Town – Nigeria's controversial
prophet and founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (Scoan), TB Joshua, has
reportedly claimed that "fake" pastors and prophets "are worsening poverty levels
in Malawi".
According to Malawi24, Joshua
sent the message through Malawi's Apostle Linette Matope, during discussions at
the Scoan in Nigeria in December.
Matoipe came back from the west African country on January 5. She was the founder of New
Jesus Christ of Nazareth (Jecon) Pentecost Church in Malawi.
Joshua reportedly told Matope
that despite the fact that Malawi was a God fearing country, it had a lot of "fake" prophets and this was contributing to the poverty in that country.
"Joshua says Malawi is really a God fearing
country but there are more prophets and pastors who are after money and not to
serve which is disappointing. The man of God has urged people in the country to
refrain from false prophets and pastors," Matope was quoted as saying.
It was not clear, however, why Joshua made the claims.
In 2015,
one of the prophets in the southern African country, Trevor Kautsire,
made a rare confession on modern say prophecy, claiming that some pastors were
not using the "power of the Holy Spirit" to perform their so-called "miracles".
Kautsire said at the time that some
prophets were using magic, witchcraft and satanism to perform miracles.