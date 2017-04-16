Teenage wife in court for pouring hot water on husband

Lilongwe – A Malawian woman has appeared in court for allegedly pouring hot water on her husband following a disagreement, according to a report.

According to Nyasa Times, Angelina Mwanga, 19, was arrested and has already appeared in court and charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Mwanga and her husband were reportedly in the process of separating.

She allegedly went to get kitchen utensils when a quarrel ensued.

Following the disagreement Mwanga allegedly poured hot water on her husband sometime on April 8.

State prosecutor in the case, Constable Chipiliro Kachigamba, urged the court to pass a hefty punishment to the suspect.

The case was adjourned to give the state time to bring in another witness.

Reports have indicated that in January, a 31-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly pouring hot water on another woman she had suspected of having an affair with her husband.

According to Face of Malawi, Elizabeth Banda scalded Amina Chabe, 23, on January 5 after accusing her of having an extra marital affair with her husband.