 

The Lake Chad region: 'Africa's most acute crisis'

2017-02-23 21:19
(File :, AP)

(File :, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lagos - An international conference in Oslo on Friday aims to raise $1.5bn to help people affected by Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency in the Lake Chad region.

Here are five things to know about the area, which is home to what the United Nations has called "Africa's most acute crisis".

Watery border 

The Lake Chad region means northeast Nigeria, the far north of Cameroon, western Chad and southeast Niger.

The countries share a border on the shallow, freshwater lake.

Boko Haram, which has since 2009 fought to impose its own brand of hardline Islam on northeast Nigeria, has in recent years launched deadly raids and suicide bombings in all four countries.

Vital resource

Lake Chad, which is believed to have once been an inland sea, is a vital source of water and fishing for those who live in and around its shores in the remote, semi-arid region.

But the conflict, which according to some estimates has killed at least 20 000 people and made more than 2.6 million others homeless, has exacerbated an already difficult situation.

 Complex problem 

The Lake Chad region has long been one of the most impoverished and under-developed places in the world, with poor human development indicators in areas such as education and healthcare.

Rapid population growth, the effects of climate change - the shrinking of the lake and the creep of the Sahara desert - and the violence has created what aid agencies call an "acute crisis".

Huge numbers 

Some 17 million people live in the most affected areas.

Violence has hit fishing and farming, and forced hundreds of thousands to live in camps or with friends and relatives.

The UN says 10.7 million people are currently in need in the region; 7.1 million are "severely food insecure"; and there are "famine-like conditions" in Borno state, northeast Nigeria.

Aid money 

If funding is met at the Oslo conference, the money will go towards life-saving food distribution and providing clean water, medicine, shelter and education to help rebuild lives.

If the money is not found, the UN and other agencies have made dire predictions, including that as many as 75 000 of the 515 000 children with severe acute malnutrition could die.

Read more on:    boko haram  |  chad  |  cameroon  |  niger  |  nigeria  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tight security for Africa's top film festival in Burkina Faso

59 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/Sport
I'm still the same Siya - new Stormers captain Siya Kolisi

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 22 2017-02-22 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 