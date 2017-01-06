 

Third peacekeeper killed in CAR: UN

2017-01-06 15:50
UN peacekeeper. (File: AFP)

UN peacekeeper. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bangui - Gunmen killed a Bangladeshi peacekeeper in the restive Central African Republic on the same day that two Moroccan soldiers died in a separate attack, the country's UN mission said on Friday.

The Bangladeshi peacekeeper was killed in the northwest of the country in Bokayai on Tuesday when "the convoy he was travelling in was returning from a patrol in the region" and came under attack, Minusca said in a statement.

"The convoy of Bangladeshi peacekeepers... came under fire from around 50 attackers. The driver of the vehicle was fatally shot in the head. The Bangladeshi soldiers responded to the attack."

On Wednesday, Minusca had revealed that two Moroccan peacekeepers were killed in a separate attack the day before in the remoter southeast of the country as their convoy was escorting fuel trucks.

Two other soldiers were injured in that incident before "the attackers fled into the bush", Minusca said.

Landlocked and chronically poor, CAR is struggling to emerge from a brutal civil war that erupted in 2013 following the overthrow of former president Francois Bozize, a Christian, by Muslim rebels from the Seleka coalition.

The 12 500- strong Minusca peacekeeping mission was deployed in December that year under the aegis of the African Union and with the support of France, the former colonial power.

France officially ended its CAR mission in October but militias are still flourishing and terrorising the population.

Read more on:    un  |  minusca  |  francois bozize  |  central african republic  |  central africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The upside to a rock-bottom year, the homeless man’s workout plan and a ticket to the circus

27 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
/News
Matric exams: How does upward mark adjustment work?

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 16:28 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 16:24 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 4 2017-01-04 22:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 