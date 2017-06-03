 

Thousands rally in Angola demanding fair election

2017-06-03 19:30
Jose Eduardo dos Santos (AFP)

Jose Eduardo dos Santos (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Luanda - At least 4 000 Angolans marched through Luanda on Saturday to demand a fair election in August when President Jose Eduardo dos Santos is due to step down after 38 years in power.

Protests are rarely allowed in Angola but Saturday's event, which was organised by the Unita opposition party, was authorised by the police.

Dos Santos has ruled Angola since 1979, and his MPLA party is set to retain control at the election.

"This protest is to denounce the vicious system of fraud perpetuated in recruiting the same companies that participated in manipulating elections of 2008 and 2012," Unita leader Isaias Samakuva told the crowd.

Protesters, who were closely monitored by a heavy police presence, chanted slogans against dos Santos and against the two companies that have been contracted to count the votes.

"We want transparency, and free and fair elections," Unita member Mihaela Webba told AFP during the march, which passed off peacefully.

Dos Santos's rule has seen the end of civil war and an investment boom in the oil-rich country.

But he has been criticised as secretive and corrupt, with authorities crushing dissent and Angola's citizens suffering dire poverty as his family became hugely wealthy.

Defence Minister Joao Lourenco has emerged as the president's chosen successor at the August 23 vote.

In April, seven opposition activists were jailed for "rebellion" after attending an unauthorised protest calling for election transparency.

Read more on:    jose eduardo dos santos  |  angola  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Senegal charges 4 over doctored WhatsApp photo of president

2017-06-03 17:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday June 02 results 2017-06-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 