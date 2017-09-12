 

Togo postpones parliament session on reforming constitution

2017-09-12 20:48
Picture: AFP

Lome - Togo has suspended a parliamentary session after opposition members protested the lack of a promised discussion of constitutional reforms.

Opposition lawmakers on Tuesday demanded a discussion of the reinstatement of the country's 1992 constitution, which included presidential term limits.

Thousands of people across the small West African nation have been protesting against the 50-year rule of the Gnassingbe family and are seeking term limits for President Faure Gnassingbe.

The government last week introduced a draft bill on constitutional reform to parliament in an effort to contain the growing anti-government protests.

Main opposition party spokesperson Eric Dupuy says the heads of a parliamentary commission are expected to meet on Wednesday to review the draft.

