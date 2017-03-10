 

Top Africa stories: Buhari, Jammeh, Zim

Opposition to hold anti-Mugabe protest on March 22: Tsvangirai

Harare - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai says his MDC party will take part in an anti-government protest on March 22 because Zimbabwe's ruling party wants to "steal" the next election.

"We fully endorse the resolution that we took with others under the banner of [the National Electoral Reform Agenda, an umbrella grouping] to mobilise Zimbabweans for a public protest on the 22nd of March," Tsvangirai told reporters in the capital on Thursday. 

Exiled Gambian ex-leader Jammeh 'to take up farming full time'

Cape Town – Gambia's exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh has reportedly disclosed plans to take up farming "full time".

Quoting the Jeune Afrique newspaper, a BBC report said that Jammeh was set to go into farming.

An unnamed diplomat in Equatorial Guinea was cited as the source of the story, the report said.

Yahya Jammeh

PICS: US surgeons remove 6-pound tumour from Gambian girl's mouth

New Hyde Park - Twelve-year-old Janet Sylva of Gambia wants to be a doctor when she grows up, she says with a broad grin — one that surgeons in New York gave back to her after removing from her mouth one of the largest tumours they'd ever seen.

The 6-pound benign tumour was about the size of a cantaloupe. It prevented Janet from eating, and her breathing had become so difficult that doctors were afraid she might die within a year if nothing was done.

Janet Sylva

PICS: 'Painfully thin' Buhari to return to Nigeria after treatment in UK

Abuja - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will return home on Friday after nearly two months in Britain on medical leave, his office said in a statement.

The 74-year-old has been in London since January 19, officially on vacation and to have what the presidency said was "routine medical check-up".

Muhammadu Buhari

Dlamini-Zuma to officially handover to incoming chair of AU Commission

Cape Town – Outgoing chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is set to officially handover to the incoming chair Faki Mahamat on March 14 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mahamat was elected by AU member states during the 28th AU summit of heads of state and government in January.

Nigeria's VP to continue as acting president: Buhari

Abuja - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he will not resume power immediately and instead leave his deputy in charge after returning from nearly two months' medical leave in Britain.

A Nigerian Air Force jet carrying the 74-year-old landed at the airport in the northern city of Kaduna at about 07:40. He was then flown by helicopter to Abuja.

Muhammadu Buhari

