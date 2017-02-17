 

Top Africa stories: Cyclone Dineo, Zim, Kenya

2017-02-17 19:47

'So many people dying': Horror tales from Zimbabwe's hospitals

Harare - A Zimbabwean mother who's just given birth to a baby at 24 weeks is told there are no incubators.

A family desperately tries to club together to ensure better medical care for their grandmother who's suffered a stroke - but even then it takes an "excruciating" number of days before a doctor sees her.

As medical authorities in Harare tried to force striking hospital doctors back to work on Thursday, a number of Zimbabweans have shared their horror stories of  treatment - mostly the lack of it - on Facebook.

Read more on this story here

Kenyan 'boss' kidnapped in Mozambique – report

Maputo – A Kenyan boss of a maize milling company has reportedly been abducted in Matola, about 10Km southwest of the capital Maputo in Mozambique.

According to BBC LIVE, eyewitnesses said the incident occurred on Thursday morning, just a few metres away from his place work.

Police said the kidnappers had still not contacted anyone for a possible ransom.

Kidnapped

For more on this story click here

MAJOR CRISIS: Zimbabwe health specialists join doctors' strike

Harare - Zimbabwe government gynaecologists and obstetricians on Friday down tools in solidarity with striking state doctors, as the nationwide industrial action entered its third day, plunging the country' health sector into a major crisis.

In a letter to government authorities dated February 17, 2017 the specialists said they were unable to discharge their duties owing to the absence of doctors.

Doctor

For more on this story click here

Zim man, 26, kills friend 'to harvest body parts' on SA traditional healer's instruction

Bulawayo – A Zimbabwean serial killer, 26, has been arrested and placed on remand after being enticed by a South African traditional healer to "harvest body parts" of anyone with a Ncube surname, reports the state owned Chronicle newspaper.

The traditional healer, only identified as Ndimande allegedly promised Rodney Tongai Jindu riches if he helped him harvest body parts from anyone with a Ncube surname.

For more on this story click here

11 dead as Nigerian troops repel Boko Haram suicide bombers

Maiduguri - Witnesses and soldiers say 11 people have been killed as Nigerian troops battled Boko Haram suicide bombers and fighters to repel an attack on the outskirts of northeastern Maiduguri city.

They say nine suicide bombers and two civilians died early on Friday.

It was the fiercest attack in months by Boko Haram on the city that is the birthplace of the Islamic insurgency.

Boko Haram

Read more on this story here

LATEST: Cyclone Dineo kills 7 in southern Mozambique

Johannesburg - Officials in Mozambique say seven people died and thousands of homes were destroyed in a tropical cyclone.

Parts of South Africa and Botswana are anticipating high winds and heavy rain on Friday after cyclone Dineo hit southern Mozambique late on Wednesday and swept inland. It was later downgraded to a tropical storm.

Read more on this story here

WATCH: Killed by Dineo, a dolphin lies alone on windswept Moz coast

Maputo - A pod of dolphins beached by tropical storm Dineo on the coast of Mozambique were spinner dolphins, a lodge says.

Rescuers from Cashew Lodge Inhassoro battled in the early hours of Thursday to return the 16 dolphins to the sea, sloshing water over them and swimming them out to sea in a desperate attempt to keep them alive, the lodge said on Facebook.

For more on this story click here



Read more on:    kenya  |  zimbabwe  |  nigeria  |  mozambique  |  southern africa  |  east africa  |  west africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Uganda warns of strain under huge South Sudan refugee influx

2017-02-17 18:51

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 19:15 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Glencairn 19:14 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 