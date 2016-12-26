 

Top Africa stories: DRC, Gambia, Zim

2016-12-26 20:00

There will be no inauguration on January 19, Gambia's Jammeh vows

Banjul - Gambia's president has reiterated he will not step down despite losing the December 1 election, as West African leaders and Western powers urge him to hand over power peacefully.

Yahya Jammeh initially conceded defeat on state television after 22 years in power, but a week later, reversed his position, denouncing the election results and demanding a new vote.

Zim govt evicts 170 farmers just 8 months after granting them land – report

Harare - Zimbabwe’s government has reportedly evicted at least 170 A2 farmers from a Triangle Ranch in the Masvingo province, just eight months after granting them farmland. 

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the majority of those affected were diaspora returnees, widows, and national heroes' children.

The farm was reportedly owned by Tongaat Hulett before being given to the small scale farmers who were using at least 2 000 hectares to grow sugar cane with government support.

Tunisia security forces warn of returning jihadis

Tunis - Tunisia's security forces called on the government on Sunday to take "exceptional measures" to combat the return of jihadists fighting for extremist groups abroad.

Tunisia has seen a wave of jihadist attacks since its 2011 revolution, including on foreign tourists, and the United Nations estimates that more than 5,000 Tunisians are fighting for extremist outfits, mainly in Iraq and Syria.

Chibok girl recalls 'miracle' release by Boko Haram

Chibok - When Boko Haram fighters decided to release some of the 200 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped two-and-a-half years ago in northeast Nigeria, Asabe Goni did not think that she would be among the girls allowed to go home.

During their time in captivity the girls were encouraged to convert to Islam and to marry their kidnappers, with some whipped for not doing so, but Goni said otherwise they were treated well and fed well until supplies recently ran short.

At least 22 civilians killed in DRC massacre - official

Goma - At least 22 civilians were killed in a massacre in Democratic Republic of Congo's restive North Kivu province over the weekend, an official said on Sunday.

The bloodshed happened in Eringeti, a town 55km north of the regional hub Beni, a city plagued by a wave of massacres that have claimed more than 700 civilian lives according to regional official Amisi Kalonda, who blamed the latest violence on Ugandan rebels.

Senegal defends its UN Israel settlement vote

Dakar - Senegal on Sunday defended its vote at the UN Security Council to halt Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory, after Israel decided to recall its ambassador to Dakar and to suspend its aid programme.

"Senegal's position must be saluted. The international community hails Senegal's stance, especially the Muslim nations," government spokesperson Seydou Gueye said in a statement carried by national television.

Lotto results for Saturday, December 24 2016-12-24 21:05
