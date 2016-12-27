Top Africa Stories: Grace Mugabe, Gabon, Nigeria

What To Read Next

Rebels blamed for killing 25 with machetes in DRC

Beni - Authorities in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo say Ugandan rebels have hacked more than two dozen people to death in a Christmas massacre.

Bernard Amisi Kalonda, administrator for the Beni area, blames rebels belonging to the group known as the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF.

Zim's anti-graft agency 'vows to jail' Mugabe's ex-spin doctor Moyo - report



Harare – Zimbabwe's anti-graft agency has reportedly vowed to "make history" in the southern African country by arresting the Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo in 2017, on fraud and corruption charges".

According to New Zimbabwe.com, an unnamed Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) official said that the agency had gathered "solid evidence" that would lead to the successful prosecution of Moyo.

The unnamed ZACC official said that the anti-graft agency had built a "strong winnable case" against the minister.

Grace Mugabe 'pays military debt to China with 35 Zim jumbos' – report



Cape Town – Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has reportedly been embroiled in yet another controversy after it emerged that she allegedly used the country's animals to settle a Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) debt.

According to The Times, Grace sent a "menagerie of safari animals to a Chinese wildlife park to pay for military uniforms for the DRC".

At least 35 elephant calves, eight lions, a dozen hyenas and a giraffe were sent to China to settle a debt for boots and uniforms bought for the Congolese military force.

Gambian president-elect tells Jammeh to transfer power like British



Banjul - Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow on Monday called on President Yahya Jammeh to step aside, saying that even colonial power Britain was able to hand over power peacefully.

In a Christmas message, Barrow said Gambians should be free of the threat of violence as "we enter a New Year of hope" after Jammeh threatened to cling to power unless the Supreme Court orders him to step down.

Gunmen kill six in northern Nigeria



Kano - Six people have been killed in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state, with herdsmen suspected of committing the attack in the restive region, a former lawmaker and an official said on Monday.

A long-running battle over land and grazing rights has left hundreds dead in central and northern Nigeria.

Somalia to delay election for 4th time, official says



Mogadishu - Somalia has decided to delay its presidential election for a fourth time amid allegations of fraud and intimidation, an electoral official said Monday.

The vote had been set for Wednesday, but the official said it likely will be on January 24 instead, though leaders were discussing the specific timing.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

