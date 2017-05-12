Top Africa stories: I Coast, Kenya, Zim

Ivory Coast's
rebel soldiers apologise to president
Abidjan - At least 8 400 Ivory Coast soldiers who mutinied in January
apologised to President Alassane Ouattara in an orchestrated ceremony that was
aired on national television late on Thursday.
Organised without the knowledge of the press, the event - broadcast
after it took place at the presidential palace - signalled a dramatic end to
the protest movement.
Somalia strikes
new international pact to stabilise ravaged state
London - Somalia struck a new stability pact with the international
community on Thursday, aimed at steadying the fragile state by bolstering its
security, staving off famine and rebooting its economy.
New President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed hailed a "historic day for
Somalia" after concluding the pact between Mogadishu and the international
network propping up the crisis-wracked country at a conference in London.
Zimbabwe's 'odd
couple' seeking to oust Mugabe
Harare - One is a female former teenage
guerrilla fighter who became President Robert Mugabe's closest ally, the other is a
battle-hardened opposition leader often dismissed as a busted flush.
But, despite their differences, Joice Mujuru and Morgan Tsvangirai are in talks to lead a united
opposition alliance to try to unseat Mugabe in Zimbabwe's much-anticipated
election next year.
The president, 93 and
increasingly frail, has vowed to stand again to extend his rule, which began in
1980 and has been dominated by economic collapse and political repression.
Joice Mujuru" data-imageid="0912ed6b-9259-4841-b89d-e00f9fed6990" data-smallsrc="" src="http://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/1965/22666a00d8e24f3cbbb654e32e18502c.jpg" style="max-width:620px;" />
Mugabe 'not
asleep in meetings, he's protecting eyes', says aide
Harare - Zimbabwean
President Robert Mugabe, 93, is not asleep when he closes his eyes for long
periods in public events but is resting his eyes from bright lights, his
spokesperson said on Thursday.
Mugabe has regularly
had his eyes closed at recent appearances, including when he appeared on a
discussion panel at last week's World Economic Forum meeting in South Africa.
Robert Mugabe " data-imageid="babdc865-94c4-4540-926e-3f77fc761f74" data-smallsrc="http://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/596/26ece114aeab4e5a9857b9ca03aeac05.jpg" src="http://cdn.24.co.za/files/Cms/General/d/575/36f3d75e3afc4d45ba0bb43c1cd95f76.jpg" style="max-width:620px;" />
Wounded author Kuki
Gallmann vows return to Kenyan ranch
Nairobi - Blood was already pooling in the seat of her car when a second
bullet tore through the driver's door and thumped into Kuki Gallmann's abdomen.
"It felt like a punch," the 73-year-old author and conservationist
said this week, speaking for the first time since being wounded a fortnight ago
by suspected illegal herders on her 88 000-acre ranch in Kenya's central
highlands.
Egypt cleric
suspended, faces trial for non-Muslim remarks
Cairo - An Egyptian Muslim cleric has been barred from preaching and is
set to appear before a court for saying Christians and Jews followed corrupt
religions and would not go to heaven.
Salem Abdel Galil, a former religious endowments ministry official, had
made the remarks on a television show he hosts, sparking a backlash in a
country reeling from deadly church bombings by Islamist extremists.
Gambia's
'broken' justice system struggles with victims' ire
Banjul - Gambians want swift justice for the crimes of fallen dictator
Yahya Jammeh's regime but the new government faces an uphill battle to jail the
most prolific abusers.
Silenced for 22 years, victims shot or tortured by Jammeh's security
services are now speaking out, along with families whose loved ones have been
pulled from recently found unmarked graves.
