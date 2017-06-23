 

Top Africa stories: Mbeki, Botswana, DRC

2017-06-23 19:36

Mbeki 'is one of Africa's rare breed of politicians, a principled pan-Africanist'

Harare – Former president Thabo Mbeki has been lauded for urging South Africans not to interfere in Zimbabwean affairs, a report says. 

Mbeki recently told South Africans to "stay clear" of criticising Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, adding that the veteran leader should only be "shown the door" by his own people.  

Mbeki said this while speaking during a discussion with young people involved in his foundation.

Thabo Mbeki

At least 2 dead rhino found dehorned, buried at Zim govt minister's farm – report

Harare - Two dead rhino have been found at the farm of a Zimbabwe government minister, reports said Friday.

The two black rhino carcasses were found buried with their horns missing at the 5 000 hectare Savuli Ranch, leased by Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Shuvai Mahofa, reports the state-controlled Herald.

The ranch is one of several privately-owned game farms in the Save Valley Conservancy (SVC), home to the Big Five including endangered rhino.

Former Botswana president Masire dies at 91

Gaborone – Former Botswana president Sir Ketumile Masire has died. He was 91.

Reports on Friday indicated that Masire died on Thursday night after he was hospitalised last weekend in a critical condition.

Ketumile Masire

16 dead as militants clash with troops in eastern DRC

Goma - Clashes between militants and government troops on Thursday left 16 dead in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the army said.

The fighting erupted in the eastern suburbs of Beni, a city in the troubled North-Kivu province, with residents hearing gunshots and heavy weapons fire.

DRC flag

Masire 'was instrumental in fight against apartheid in SA'

Gaborone – South Africa's High Commission to Botswana, Mdu Lembede, has reportedly said that the late Botswana president Sir Ketumile Masire was instrumental in the fight against apartheid in South Africa.

According to SABC, Lembede said Masire "created a passage for freedom fighters".

Masire died on Thursday night after he was hopitalised last weekend in a critical condition.

He was aged 91. 

Ketumile Masire

He was 'one of the best African leaders'… Twitter reacts to Masire's death

Gaborone – Social media users took to Twitter on Friday  to honour Botswana's former president Sir Ketumile Masire following his death.

Masire died on Thursday night after he was hopitalised last weekend in a critical condition.

He was aged 91.

Masire was the president of Botswana from 1980 to 1998.

Ketumile Masire

