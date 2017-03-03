Top Africa stories: Mbeki, Mugabe, DRC

What To Read Next

Nigerians head to church to find earthly love

Ibafo - Thousands of people began to arrive at the Nigerian megachurch just after dawn on a cool morning, looking for love and hot tips on how to avoid "dating devils".

The "singles summit" is one of several offered by hugely popular Pentecostal churches in the west African nation, where marriage is a cornerstone of society to which most people aspire.

With the relentless hustle and bustle of city life, and challenging economic conditions in a period of recession, there's often little time to seek out love.

Read more on this story here

Zim floods: At least 246 killed, 2 000 left homeless



Harare - Floods in Zimbabwe have killed at least 246 people and left nearly 2 000 homeless since December, according to the government.

The southern African country has appealed to international donors for $100m to help those affected by the floods, which have washed away some bridges and roads and cut off some communities from surrounding areas.

Saviour Kasukuwere, Zimbabwe's minister of local government, announced the death toll on Thursday. He says 128 people were injured in the floods, which were caused by heavy rains.

For more on this story click here

Zim editor, journalist held over Mugabe 'health scare' story



Harare – Zimbabwean police have reportedly arrested the editor of the privately-owned News Day newspaper, for "undermining President Robert Mugabe".

According to New Zimbabwe, this followed the publication of a story that claimed Mugabe was "in fresh health scare".

The editor, Wisdom Mudzungairi was arrested together with senior reporter Richard Chidza, who wrote the story.

Read more on this story here

Mozambique truce extended by 2 months, talks to resume next week



Maputo - Mozambican opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama on Friday extended a truce between his rebel Renamo group and the government and said peace talks would resume next week.

The move prolongs a truce that Renamo fighters announced unilaterally the day before Christmas last year. It has been observed with only minor breaches, according to Dhlakama.

For more on this story click here

Mbeki 'hands-off in DRC', but wants to see peace



Johannesburg - Former president Thabo Mbeki is still interested in seeing peace and democracy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but he would not get involved in issues there.

Two human rights organisations have asked for solidarity and assistance from Mbeki and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation in the quest to pressure for elections in that country to take place this year according to a multi-party agreement on 31 December 2016.

Read more on this story here

Late DRC opposition leader's son named as successor



Cape Town – The Democratic Republic of Congo's opposition coalition has reportedly named the son of its late leader Etienne Tshisekedi to succeed him.

According to BBC, Felix Tshisekedi was chosen to replace his late father by nine opposition groupings which are challenging President Joseph Kabila.

Felix's appointment was announced despite objections by at least two groups in the alliance.

For more on this story click here