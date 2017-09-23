Top Africa stories: Mugabe and Trump, Togo, Chad

Over 50 people die in Chad cholera outbreak

N'Djamena - The Chadian government said on Thursday that more than 50 people have died of cholera in Chad where authorities have since declared an outbreak.

"We count 312 cases, including 52 deaths," said health ministry secretary-general Hamid Djabar.

Authorities declared a cholera outbreak on Monday, which put in place a "crisis committee" to monitor the situation and to strengthen cooperation with partners such as medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and the UN children's agency Unicef.

"For the time being, the outbreak is confined to the region of Sila" near the borders with Sudan and the Central African Republic, said Djabar.

WATCH: Mugabe at UN stands up to 'Giant Gold Goliath' Trump



New York - Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe did not mince words at the United Nations Thursday about Donald Trump, mocking the US president as the "Giant Gold Goliath".

Addressing the UN General Assembly, where reproaches of other leaders are generally less personal in tone, the 93-year-old veteran leader took Trump to task both on policy and appearance.

"Some of us were," Mugabe said, pausing for emphasis, "embarrassed, if not frightened, by what appeared to be the return of the biblical Giant Gold Goliath".

WATCH: Mugabe struggles to walk after addressing UN General Assembly



New York – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Thursday further exposed his frailty at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where he staggered off the conference room after giving his speech at the 72nd session of the world body.

This came only two days after he was shown by international channels sleeping most of the time at the gathering of world leaders when President Donald Trump was giving his first address at the UNGA since his election into office last year.

The 93- year-old leader, who took to the podium with speed, found the going tough as he stepped down from the podium and got the assistance of aides to walk him out of the conference room. Television visuals showed Mugabe being held on one hand while his other hand sought balance from a wall as he staggered off the conference of the UNGA.

Lesotho slammed for shutting down 'anti-govt' radio station – report



Maseru – Lesotho's government has reportedly defended its decision to shut down a privately owned radio station that is seen as being anti-government.

According to SABC, the government said that its decision was "solely" based on the country's fragile security situation.

Minister of Communications, Science and Technology, Joang Molapo said that the government had no interest in censoring the media, but it was going to take action if the country's security was being threatened.

Thousands join fresh protests in Togo amid 'crackdown



Lome - Thousands of protesters in Togo on Thursday joined demonstrations around the country for a second day against the rule of President Faure Gnassingbe, the scion of Africa's oldest political dynasty.

The atmosphere was tense amid accusations of harsh repression by security forces on Wednesday, when at least 77 people were injured by rubber bullets in the far north of the country, according to the opposition.

Four people who were critically wounded were sent for treatment in Sokode, the country's second biggest city, it added.

