Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Buhari, Somalia

WATCH: EU's 'hostile' present for 'unsmiling birthday boy' Mugabe

Harare - An unsmiling President Robert Mugabe blew out the candles on his 93rd birthday cake on Tuesday amid news the EU had renewed sanctions on him and his wife Grace.

A choir crooned "How old are you now Baba (father)" and "We wish you many more" at a birthday party thrown by Mugabe's staff at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare. Mugabe's son-in-law Simba Chikore hovered at the president's elbow as he blew out the candles.

Elephant tramples man, 31, to death as he and friends try to take selfies



Bulilima – A man from Bulilimamangwe district in Plumtree, Zimbabwe was reportedly trampled to death when he and his two friends tried to take selfies with elephants.

According to the state-owed Chronicle newspaper, police confirmed the incident, saying the incident occurred last Saturday.

Moses Ndlovu, 31, and his friends Methuseli Sibanda and Magezi Nyathi reportedly saw three elephants in a bushy area and "tried to drive them to a clearing so that they could take photographs with them".

Woman, 22, gang raped, slashed with panga and 'thrown under train'



Nairobi – A Kenyan woman, 22, was reportedly gang raped by two men who then slashed her with a panga, before tying her "with ropes to a railway track so that she could be crushed by a locomotive".

According to the Standard newspaper, the mother of two said that she was raped by two assailants known to her while on her way home after attending a funeral in Kibarani in Mombasa.

Narrating her ordeal from her hospital bed, the woman said: "After doing what they did, they told me that they wanted to finish me off so that I will not follow them up," as they obviously wanted to avoid getting arrested.

Former Gambian spy chief arrested: police source



Banjul - Gambian police have arrested ex-president Yahya Jammeh's dreaded former spy chief, a police source told AFP on Tuesday, following allegations of torture and disappearances during his watch.

Yankuba Badjie headed the National Intelligence Agency, which rights groups say carried out arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances and torture during Jammeh's 22-year rule.

'No cause for worry' over Nigerian leader Buhari's health



Lagos – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari needs a "longer period of rest" in London, but there is "no cause" for worry over his health, his office has said.

"During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned," Buhari's special adviser, Femi Adesina said in a statement.

Somalia's new leader inaugurated, vowing to restore dignity



Mogadishu - Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has been inaugurated while promising to restore dignity to the troubled Horn of Africa nation.

Mohamed was elected earlier this month in a step toward Somalia's first fully functioning central government in a quarter-century.

The new leader, who also holds US citizenship, has already vowed to make security a priority in a country where extremist group al-Shabaab still carries out deadly attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and elsewhere.

