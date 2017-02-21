Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Cyclone Dineo, Guinea

WATCH: Tired Mugabe shows his age in a barely-audible birthday interview

Harare - Eyes closed, frequently fumbling for the right word: this was President Robert Mugabe finally showing his 93 years.

In a sunlit room at State House in Harare, Mugabe has given his usual long interview to mark his birthday - but the longtime leader's masterful speaking style was mostly absent.

The first part of the interview was broadcast on state ZBC television on Monday night.

"She is a very strong character, eh?" Mugabe said of his wife Grace. There's growing speculation Grace is being groomed to succeed her husband. The president told interviewer Tazzen Mandizvidza that Grace was "very much accepted by the people".

For the first 15 minutes Mugabe spoke extremely quietly - perhaps not in a mutter, but certainly in a very tired voice. As the interview wore on, there were moments where he spoke more strongly. But there were long pauses as his voice fizzled out.

He said: "I have been at it [as leader] for a longer period than anyone else and leaders will have to be you know, as it were, given time to develop."

Watch the video below: AND read more here





Happy 93rd birthday Mr President: Why some Zimbabweans STILL love Mugabe

Harare - It's not just loyal Zimbabwean state media that will enthusiastically wish President Robert Mugabe a happy 93rd birthday on Tuesday.

There are still Zimbabweans - and not just in the rural areas - who support AND idolise Mugabe (though there's little doubt a bit of vote-rigging always helps win an election).

As one Zimbabwean tweeted this weekend: "There are many people who vote for Zanu WILLINGLY. Please deal."

Read more on this story here

Taxi driver's head, testicles chopped off in gruesome murder



Blantyre – Malawi police have reportedly arrested at least six suspects in connection with the murder of a taxi driver who was found dead with his head and testicles chopped off.

According to Nyasa Times, Emmanuel Harawa, 34, was found murdered without his head and testicles in Chipangana Forest at Emvuyeni, Ekwendeni in Mzimba over the weekend.

The deceased’s testicles were allegedly found some 3km away from the original crime scene.

For more on this story click here

Tropical storm Dineo: Rescue under way for at least 100 Zimbabweans still stranded by floods



Bulawayo - Another 100 people are to be airlifted to safety from a flood-hit district of southern Zimbabwe on Tuesday, a minister says.

Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo, who is the MP for the affected Tsholotsho area, confirmed on Twitter that more than 500 people had been airlifted to safety on Monday after a river burst its banks in the wake of tropical storm Dineo.

Read more on this story here

Guinea: 5 killed amid student protests over teacher strikes

Conakry - At least five people were killed on Monday when police in Guinea clamped down on hundreds of students who demonstrated with stones and sticks amid teacher strikes that have kept them out of class for weeks.

Guinea's government announced the deaths and condemned the events leading to them, calling the demonstrations illegal. It called for restraint and said it would prosecute those involved in violence.

Read more on this story here

Gambia's Adama Barrow orders release of 171 prisoners



Banjul - As The Gambia enters a new era of democracy, President Adama Barrow has reiterated his commitment to ending human rights abuses in the country and ordered the release of all prisoners detained without trial.

"Orders have already been given for all those detained without trial to be released," he said during his official inauguration ceremony at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, a town 20 km from the capital Banjul, on Saturday.

For more on this story click here

Hubby turns 'violence' after sex worker wife brings home 60-yr-old client



Bulawayo – A "married" Zimbabwean sex worker reportedly left a regional court in Bulawayo stunned when she narrated how her husband resorted to violence after she brought home a 60-year-old "client" at their matrimonial home in December.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Abigail Banda brazenly told the court that she and her husband, Qondani Moyo, 24, survived on money she made through prostitution.

She said that on December 17, 2016, her infuriated husband stormed out of their matrimonial home to attack a client she had brought home for sex.

Read more on this story here