Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Kenya, Madagascar

Credibility of Kenya's electoral body 'is seriously questionable'

Cape Town – Kenya's electoral body must be "sincerely reformed" before the presidential election re-run next month as its credibility to hold a free and fair vote "is seriously questionable", political analyst Benji Ndolo has said.

In a landmark ruling early this month, Kenya's Supreme Court overturned the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, citing irregularities in the August 8 election.

The court called for a new election within 60 days, thus, paving way for a re-run of the vote on October 17.

Mugabe announces appointment of controversial wife Grace to a key post



Harare- Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has announced the appointment of his controversial wife Grace to a key post within his ruling Zanu-PF party in a move seen by critics as a way of positioning her to a role that would influence the First Family’s wishes in the electoral process.

Mugabe named his wife to a key committee that would be responsible for overseeing the running of general elections in 2018. The five-member committee, named the Elections Directorate, will be chaired by Local Government minister Savior Kasukuwere while other members are finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo and Zanu PF Youth League secretary Kudzanai Chipanga.

Five die as plague resurfaces in Madagascar



Antananarivo - Pneumonic plague has killed five people in Madagascar since August, a top health official told AFP on Thursday, but stressed the situation was under control.

"We have detected 22 suspected cases of pneumonic plague, including five deaths," said senior health ministry official Willy Randriamarotia.

"There have been no deaths since Monday," he said, adding that there was widespread panic in the eastern region of Tamatave "which has not seen the plague for 100 years."

Nelson Mandela Foundation hits back at Mugabe... says he 'should base his comments on facts



Cape Town – The Nelson Mandela Foundation has hit back at Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, saying that he should base his comments on facts when interrogating the South African icon's legacy, reports say.

According to Eye Witness News, the foundation said that Mugabe's critique of South Africa's negotiated settlement was "hollow".

Mugabe made headlines recently when he attacked Mandela's legacy, saying that the South African icon cherished his personal freedom over the economic freedom of his people, which was the reason why today in South Africa "everything is in the whites' hands".

Somali refugee's American dream on hold as Trump ban debated



Nairobi - Somali refugee Asho Manangara Ibrahim has a dream. She wants to educate herself and her children in the United States. For 10 years she went through a rigorous process of interviews and screening and finally she was cleared to travel to the US.

But Ibrahim's hopes have been dashed. The US Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Trump administration to maintain its restrictive policy on refugees.

Mugabe's VP Mnangagwa 'won't be pressured to quit' – report



Harare – Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa "will not be pressured to quit" his positions in both government and Zanu-PF, despite attacks against him from a factional group within the ruling Zanu-PF party, family sources have reportedly said.

One of the sources, according NewsDay, said that quitting was not an option for the deputy president, instead his team would begin a series of public pronouncements to rebut all the allegations, which have been made against him.

Two distinct camps have emerged in the revolutionary party as the factions seek to outwit each other in the race to succeed the 93 year-old leader.

Mnangagwa was allegedly leading a faction that was angling to succeed Mugabe calling itself "Team Lacoste" while another grouping made up of young Turks, commonly known as Generation 40 and backing First Lady Grace Mugabe to succeed her ageing husband, wanted to torpedo Mnangagwa's presidential ambitions.

Security forces, pro-Biafra group clash in SE Nigeria

Lagos - Tensions mounted between Nigerian security forces and pro-Biafran supporters on Thursday, after renewed protests calling for independence and clashes targeting the police.

In the capital of the southern state of Rivers, Port Harcourt, 32 people were arrested after two days of demonstrations and the death of one police officer.

In neighbouring Abia state, supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group targeted police in the commercial hub, Aba, and the capital, Umuahia.

