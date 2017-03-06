Top Africa Stories: Mugabe, Nigeria , Kenya

What To Read Next

8 killed in Zambian food aid stampede

Lusaka- At least eight people were killed in a stampede on Monday as thousands of desperate Zambians scrambled for food handouts, police said.

The incident occurred in the capital Lusaka at a public sports centre where a church was handing out food to about 35 000 people, mostly from the city's impoverished slums.

Read more on this story here

British man shot dead in Kenya during ranch invasion



Nairobi - A British man was shot to death by pastoral herders in central Kenya who have been invading large farms, some of which double as wildlife conservation areas, officials said on Sunday.

Rancher Tristan Voorspuy was shot sometime after going to inspect some of his lodges, which had been burned by the attackers on Friday, said Simon Kipkeu, commander of police in Laikipia County.

For more on this story click here

Body of slain Briton 'still not picked' a day after - #KenyaFarmInvasions



Nairobi – The body of a slain British rancher, Tristan Voorspuy, in central Kenya has reportedly not been retrieved, a day after it was found lying next to his injured horse following an attack by pastoral herders on Friday.

Voorspuy was shot dead by the herders as he went to inspect his lodges, which had been burnt by the attackers. His body was found on Sunday.

Read more on this story here

Nigeria's ex-president Jonathan 'rejected British offer to rescue kidnapped girls'



Lagos – Nigeria, under the leadership of former president Goodluck Jonathan, reportedly rejected Britain's offer to rescue the more than 200 school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents from a boarding school in 2014.

Quoting the UK Observer, The Guardian said that British armed forces offered to attempt to set free the girls but were "rebuffed" by Jonathan, the west African country's leader at the time.

For more on this story click here

'Nomad' Mugabe leaves Zim AGAIN, aide claims trips are 'legitimate spending'



Harare - President Robert Mugabe left Zimbabwe for Ghana on Monday, less than 24 hours after he got back home from a medical check-up in Singapore, state media reported.

The 93-year old president is attending Ghana's 60th independence anniversary celebrations as a "special guest" because of the two countries "close relations", Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi told the Herald newspaper.

Read more on this story here

Zim deadly floods: 'We only managed to save a suitcase with a few clothes'



Tsholotsho - From kitchen items to livestock and even her house, Assa Mkwananzi says she has "lost it all" to floods that have hit southern Zimbabwe.

"We lost all our blankets, pots and cooking utensils, our goats and chickens as well because of the heavy rains," Mkwananzi told The Associated Press in the southern district of Tsholotsho, about 200km north of Bulawayo.

For more on this story click here



